Antigonish Medical Supply Store Raided

As a result of an RCMP 8 month investigation, 69 charges have been laid across the province in connection to marijuana storefronts in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, the RCMP executed 9 searches, and arrested 10 people who set up shop in communities, including Antigonish.

Locally, Gillian Sampson, 28 of Antigonish has been charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, possession for the Purpose of Trafficking,·and possession of Property obtained by Proceeds of Crime.

Gillian Sampson was released and is scheduled to appear at Antigonish Provincial Court on October 25, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.