Antigonish Minor Hockey Association hold successful rally

A rally was held this weekend in support for the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association who have a dispute with Hockey Nova Scotia. The AMHA claims that Hockey Nova Scotia is trying to strip the Bulldog identity from female players in the area, all while increasing costs, travel times and reducing playing time.

Hockey Nova Scotia Executive Director, Darren Cossar says that there has been positive meetings between the two groups in recent days and indicated that the groups are close to resolving the issue. Cossar says more meetings will be held to fix the issue:

After the rally on Saturday, the general feeling among those in attendance was that the two groups will agree to allow the females to play under the Bulldog umbrella, although nothing official has been announced.