Antigonish MLA and Finance Minister Randy Delorey preparing for delivery of Provincial Budget

It’s Provincial Budget week in Nova Scotia, and many critics have looked at the recent Liberal spending spree as being part of an election lead up. To date, many outlets are totalling Liberal spending in the last month in the 70 million dollar range.

MLA for Antigonish and finance minister Randy Delorey says that the spending happening all fits within the budget. Those claiming that the Liberals are spending money “willy-nilly” don’t see the bigger picture, especially with the budget being announced Thursday:

The Legislature resumes its sitting Tuesday and the budget is to be announced on Thursday. Delorey has said that he will bring a balanced budget to the table.