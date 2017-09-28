Antigonish MLA encouraged by interchange project at Paqtnkek

Excitement is on the horizon for Paqtnkek as clearing has begun for a new interchange coming to the community. In July, the community voted heavily in favour of allowing an interchange to be placed in the area, allowing the community to use reserve land on the south side of the highway.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says seeing work done on the highway now is encouraging to see, and will greatly benefit the community. Delorey says the conversations he’s has with community members have been positive, and they’re all excited for what the future holds:

Ever since the highway was built in the 1960s, residents have not been able to easily access about 200 hectares to the south of the highway. A $15.3-million highway interchange project would fix that problem.