Antigonish MLA hears concerns of full classrooms at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

A meeting was held in Pomquet on Friday to discuss the current state of affairs within the community with the MLA for the area. Issues brought up at the meeting included the state of roads, an update on highway twinning and the high enrollment of the school in Pomquet.

École acadienne de Pomquet has a problem where many classes are full, and there isn’t enough room to house everyone within the physical building. MLA for Antigonish, Randy Delorey heard the concerns from members of the community and will address the issue:

Delorey also says that the Pomquet school has an interesting problem, where most other schools are struggling to fill their classes. He says that while the portable classes aren’t ideal, a high number of students attending the school is a good problem to have.