Antigonish Motorcyle Road Rally in Support of PTSD this Weekend

the road rally will defray some of the costs for the Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at St. FX University on October 28th. It’s a chance to take your motorcycle for a ride for a good cause. On Saturday, there’s the Antigonish Motorcycle Road Rally in Support of PTSD. Money raised fromthe road rally will defray some of the costs for the Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at St. FX University on October 28th.

One of the organizers of the event, Doug Holmes, says registration will be Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10 at the Antigonish County Firehall.

Registration is 40 dollars. Members of the public can also drop by to donate to the rally. Rain date for the event is Sunday

Last year was the first rally, attracting 50 bikes.