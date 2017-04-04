Antigonish native appointed as Crown Attorney

An Antigonish native has been appointed a Crown attorney in her hometown.

Courtney MacNeil graduated from St. F. X. University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and developmental studies and from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax in 2015.

She articled with Legal Aid Ontario in Windsor concentrating on criminal and family law. In 2016 she was appointed a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Sydney where she focused mostly on family law.