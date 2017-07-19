Antigonish native Cindy Murray one of four appointments to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court and Court of Appeal

The managing lawyer for the Antigonish Legal Aid office, Cindy Murray, is headed to the bench. Justice Minister and Attorney-General Judy Wilson-Raybould has

Cindy Murray

announced Murray will become a judge in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in Halifax.  Murray, an Antigonish native, and a graduate of St. FX and the UNB law school, has been with legal aid since 1993.

Murray replaces Justice John Murphy, who became a supernumerary judge last year.  Other appointments include lawyer Christa Brothers, a partner in the Stewart McKelvey law firm, who also becomes a Supreme Court Justice in Halifax.   Anne Derrick a Provincial and Family Courts judge, becomes a justice in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.


