Antigonish native Cindy Murray one of four appointments to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court and Court of Appeal
Posted at 9:17 am on July 19, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The managing lawyer for the Antigonish Legal Aid office, Cindy Murray, is headed to the bench. Justice Minister and Attorney-General Judy Wilson-Raybould has
announced Murray will become a judge in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in Halifax. Murray, an Antigonish native, and a graduate of St. FX and the UNB law school, has been with legal aid since 1993.