Antigonish NDP Candidate planning “Foot Blitz” through riding

The NDP nominee for Antigonish is holding a “foot blitz” and rally Friday to campaign throughout the town with her supporters. Moraig MacGillivray is encouraging people to attend the event that will feature a speech from Moraig herself, some door-to-door campaigning and a Pizza after party.

MacGillivray says people are not pleased with the current status quo. Nor are they happy to see the recent Liberal spending. MacGillivray wants to see change:

Moraig says all signs point to a spring time election, and she is looking forward to meeting and talking to the people of the area