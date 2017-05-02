Antigonish PC Candidate Ray Mattie hearing a number of concerns going door to door

Antigonish Progressive Conservative Candidate Ray Mattie has wasted no time starting his door to door campaign. Mattie visited rural communities on the first day of election season here in Nova Scotia.

Mattie says the concerns he hears from residents are quite simple; help our roads, health care and teachers. In particular, rural residents are tired of seeing worn out roads:

Mattie says he is looking forward to hearing from the residents of Antigonish, and is prepared for his rookie season of running for provincial politics.