Antigonish RCMP advise Motorists to Use Caution near Crosswalks

The Antigonish RCMP is reminding motorists to take additional care when approaching crosswalks this summer. Constable Morgan MacPherson says there'sincreased traffic in downtown Antigonish with local and visiting tourists.

MacPherson says it’s a particular concern for pedestrians who are seniors or parents with young children, who may take a little longer to cross. MacPherson says the RCMP is asking motorists to be aware and patient of pedestrians.