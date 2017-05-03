Antigonish SPCA Plans an Open House

The Antigonish SPCA is holding an open house this Saturday to celebrate finding a new home.

The no-kill shelter originally located on College Street can now be found at 3067 Post Road in Suite A.

Linda Williams, the chair of the council for SPCA Antigonish, says the event will be a great opportunity to show the community what happens behind closed doors.

The open house starts Saturday at nine and will run until three with both pets and their people encouraged to attend.