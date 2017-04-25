Antigonish Town and County Council to meet on future of area schools
A special joint meeting will be held tonight to discuss the talks regarding school closures in Antigonish area. It was announced last week during a working committee meeting for the school board that the school in Maryvale is at risk of being closed.
Mayor Laurie Boucher discussed the meeting at last night’s town council meeting. She says the town doesn’t want to see a school close, but she understands why the SRSB is in this position. Boucher says tonight’s meeting will be an opportunity to share information among members of the school board, the School Options Committee and the two councils.
Tonight’s meeting will be at 6:30 at the St. Andrew Junior School cafeteria.
Boucher says the council will express concerns on how this would affect the community.
The meeting is open to the public, but there will no opportunity for residents to speak at the session.