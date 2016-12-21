Antigonish Town and County making plans for New Year’s Levee

All are invited to celebrate 2017 with the Town of Antigonish.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher encouraged all to attend the New Year’s Levee January 1 from noon to 2 p.m., hosted by the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the Antigonish Legion and the Town of Antigonish.

She added the event has been co-hosted with the town and county for several years now, and their relationship has grown so much over the years. Their first joint council meeting of the new year will be held January 10 and will be open to the public.