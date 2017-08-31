Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre receives $395,000

The federal government has announced more than $2 million for gender equality projects in Atlantic Canada. Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women, announced Government of Canada funding for projects that will help advance gender equality in Atlantic Canada.

Organizations in the Atlantic region are receiving funding of more than $2 million for projects that will challenge barriers to gender equality. Included in this funding is the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association, who will receive $395,000, which will be used to prevent sexual violence against women and girls in the Antigonish area.

In a release, Lucille Harper, Executive Director of the centre says: “We are proud to work with the Government of Canada on this project, which will explore ways to improve access to childcare for women with low incomes, unconventional work schedules or special needs children.”

This three-year project will work to prevent sexual violence against women and girls in the rural County of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The organisation will work with the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, St. Francis Xavier University, and the Strait Regional School Board to establish policies and practices to better recognise and address sexual violence. Community stakeholders will be engaged and will develop and implement action plans to sexual violence against women and girls.