Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre receives investment

It was announced on February 18th that the Federal Government is investing $162,543 in the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. The announcement was made during a panel discussion at St.FX titled Let’s talk: Violence Against Women and Advancing Women’s Equality.

The investment was announced by MP for Centreal Nova, Sean Fraser. Fraser says the investment will be put toward a new project being done through the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association:

Fraser also says the donation is well timed; given the recent media coverage around sexual assault in the province, and with it also being sexual assault awareness month.