St. FX Basketball X-Men guard Julius Antoine is the AUS male athlete of the week.

Antoine had two strong games for the X-Men over the weekend. He scored 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal in the X-Men’s 86-80 win over Acadia.

Antoine was named the player of the game in the X-Men’s 85-66 win over UNB, with 27 points, five assists and eight rebounds.