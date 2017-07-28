Arisaig’s Steinhart Distillery is learning how to Blend Rum

Steinhart Distillery in Arisaig, a producer of vodka and gin, is learning about the fine art of making rum. Master Rum Distiller Juan Alberto Alvarez Carmona from Ron Veradero Distillery in Cuba is visiting Steinhart this week.

Steinhart President Thomas Steinhart says Carmona is showing him how to blend rum.

Steinhart Distillery will be blending and bottling the rum for a new Nova Scotia company called East Coast Spirit. The new firm intends to feature quality rums, vodka and gin at entry level prices.

Initially, the rum will be sold at Steinhart’s distillery and Farmers Markets. Discussions are underway with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation on the timing of when the rum will be sold in its stores.