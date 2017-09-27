Army Reserve plans Open House

The public has been invited to participate in the Canadian Army Reserve Open House on Saturday, September 30. Armouries across the country, including Pictou, will open their doors to showcase the important work Reservists do for Canadians.

The open house will give the community an opportunity to see first hand what the Army and the Construction Engineering Flight is all about. The open house will also feature the Nova Scotia Highlanders Pipes and Drums.

The Canadian Army Reserve Open House will be held at 31 Union Street in Pictou and will take place on September 30 from 9:00AM until 3:00PM.