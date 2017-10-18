Artist-in-Residence sought for Cape Breton Highlands National Park this fall

Parks Canada is looking for an artist to live and work 4 to 6 weeks in Cape Breton Highlands National Park this fall. In collaboration with the Cape Breton Centre

for Craft and Design, the federal agency is bringing an artist in residence program to the National Park. It’s an opportunity to develop new projects or to work on existing ones within quiet, natural surroundings. The artist will also share their work and the artistic process with local residents and visitors to the park.