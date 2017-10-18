Artist-in-Residence sought for Cape Breton Highlands National Park this fall
Posted at 6:49 am on October 18, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Parks Canada is looking for an artist to live and work 4 to 6 weeks in Cape Breton Highlands National Park this fall. In collaboration with the Cape Breton Centre
Warren Lake at Cape Breton Highlands National Park (from the Parks Canada web site)
for Craft and Design, the federal agency is bringing an artist in residence program to the National Park. It’s an opportunity to develop new projects or to work on existing ones within quiet, natural surroundings. The artist will also share their work and the artistic process with local residents and visitors to the park.
It is open to Canadian and international professional artists working in any medium with an established exhibition history. The artist selected will live and work in a three bedroom house in Ingonish during the residency.