As of 10 a.m. today, the Winter Parking Ban has been lifted throughout the Town of Antigonish, WITH THE EXCEPTION of the Downtown Core which will see snow removal taking place over night this evening and into Wednesday morning in the following areas (the areas where snow will be removed will depend on how operations proceed): DOWNTOWN CORE INCLUDES: All Main Street Sydney Street Court Street (Main to St. Mary’s) College Street (From St. Mary’s to St. Ninian’s) Lower end of Church Street (St. Ninian’s to Main Street), All of Acadia Street Hawthorne Street (Pleasant to Main Street) as well as all Town Owned Parking Lots.



