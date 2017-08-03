Authentic Seacoast of Guysborough to add new Whisky product, Eyes Wine as a Possible New Offer

A Guysborough based company that produces beer and spirits is exploring new product lines. Authentic Seacoast Proprietor Glynn Williams says this month, the company will roll out the third in its Glynnevan line of Whiskys; it has been aged for 12 years. Williams says the company is also investigating the potential of other offerings, including wine.

Williams says the rapid growth in Nova Scotia’s craft beer and distilling industry is due in part to the support of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation. Williams says having access to provincial liquor store shelves is key. Williams says because of that, Authentic Seacoast has a chance to see its products sold elsewhere in the country.