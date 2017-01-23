Baillie advocates for Lower Taxes, Vocational Training and less Red Tape to get the economy moving

Provincial PC Leader Jamie Baillie says it is time to take control and measures to turn the Nova Scotia economy around. Baillie, who visited Antigonish and Guysborough Counties late last week, says a key measure is jobs. Baillie favours returning vocational training to our schools, which he says will lead to employment.

Baillie says there are other ways to get people back to work.

Baillie says solutions must be found to reduce the cost of living for families, cutting taxes below the national average. He says help must also be given to help small businesses create jobs by lowering taxes and eliminating red tape.