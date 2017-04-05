Baillie says “protected ridings” issue must be solved

Provincial P-C Leader Jamie Baillie says it shouldn’t have to come to a court case to solve a dispute over electoral boundaries.

The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia is warning the province it will face legal action if an election is called before the electoral map is redrawn to restore three “protected ridings” including one in Richmond County.

During a stop in Antigonish, Baillie says the issue must be addressed.

Baillie says there should be a fair, open and impartial redrawing of the boundaries

Acadian Affairs Minister and Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Michel Samson says government disagrees that any elecction call without first settling the boundaries would be unconstitutional.