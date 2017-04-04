Baillie visits Antigonish to hear concerns from Nova Scotians

Provincial P-C Leader Jamie Baillie is in the Antigonish area today. Baillie’s visit is part of his preparation for the upcoming sitting of the legislature at the end of the month.

Baillie says one of the concerns he’s hearing across the province is jobs, he says Nova Scotians are looking for a long term plan to create employment.

. Baillie says another concern being raised is the flurry of recent funding announcements by the province.

Baillie says he’s concerned about the late timing of the spring sitting of the legislature, due to begin April 25th; about a month later than usual.

Baillie says the government will be well into a new fiscal year and holding a budget back that long is not good management.