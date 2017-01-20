Barney’s River Fire Chief pleased Highway Twinning Consultations are about to begin

A local fire chief who has long advocated for twinning Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish is pleased the province is moving forward with consultations.

The Transportation Department is seeking public feedback in a series of meetings beginning next Tuesday in New Glasgow. Local meetings are planned for Antigonish on February 13th, February 22nd in River Bourgeois and Port Hawkesbury on February 23rd. Last summer, the province released a feasibility study of twinning eight sections of 100 series highways with tolls. The 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish was listed in the top three.

Joe MacDonald of Barney’s River says this is an important step.

MacDonald and the Twin Highway 104 committee will be hosting another session February 2nd at the Beech Hill Fire Station to continue to build support for twinning before the Antigonish Consultation Meeting.