Barney’s River Fire Chief welcomes announcement to twin Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish

MacDonald finally got what he has long lobbied for, a twinning of Highway 104 between Sutherland's River andAntigonish. That 38 kilometre section is one of three 100-series highways that will be twinned by the province over the next seven years, without tolls at a cost of 390 million dollars.

MacDonald says his firefighters have been called out to too many collisions on that section of highway. He says a twinned road will lead to fewer and less serious accidents.

MacDonald says strong public support was a big factor in convincing the province to twin the highway. Twinning of the Highway 104 section is expected to cost 285 million dollars.