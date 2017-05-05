Barney’s River MVA

RCMP are investigating a two vehicle accident on the 104 Highway in Barney’s River, near the Barney’s River Fire Hall, that occured shortly before 830am this morning. According to police, traffic is being re-routed to Exit 32 from highway 245 to Antigonish and east bound at Exit 27. Police have closed the highway until further notice. RCMP advise motorists to drive with caution with current weather conditions adding water to the local highways in the province this weekend.