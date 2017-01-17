Basketball’s Taylor, Bercy named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two basketball forwards have been named as St. FX University’s athletes of the

week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Basketball’s Kim Taylor, with two stellar defensive games in the past week. Taylor had 10 rebounds and 6 points in a close loss to CBU. She followed that with game high 12 rebounds, one steal, two blocks, three points and three assists in their 68-56 win over UPEI for their first victory of the season.

Male athlete of the week is X-Men Basketball’s Kevin Bercy. He netted 23 points in their win over Cape Breton, and a double-double outing in a loss to UPEI with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.