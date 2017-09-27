Bicycle Nova Scotia’s Blue Route adds Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County
Posted at 8:52 am on September 27, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Another trail is being added to the province’s Blue Route Provincial Cycling Network. This weekend, the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County will officially be designated as a cycling trail. To mark the occasion, cyclists will ride the trail on Sunday, starting at Troy Station and Inverness at 9 a.m. There will be one meet-up point at 10:30 for cyclists interested in a shorter route; at either Michael’s Landing Trailhead near Judique or the West Mabou Look Off . The ride ends in Port Hood at 12:30.
Adam Barnett of Bicycle Nova Scotia says it’s an amazing section of trail.
Bicycle Nova Scotia’s long-term goal is to have a three thousand kilometre cycling route across the province for its Blue Route. More than 400 kilometres has been designated so far, a combination of trails and roadways.