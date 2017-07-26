Bids for Repairs to the Antigonish Court House on Main Street come in Higher Than Expected

An effort to repair and update the Antigonish Court House has hit a bump in the road. During Tuesday evening’s County Council meeting, it was decided among council that they reject any bids on the tender to repair the court house because of higher than expected costs.

County Warden Owen McCarron says the historic building has a long list of repairs that include some concrete work, cladding upgrades, window replacements and painting to the building. McCarron says the county must now reassess their priorities for repairing the building:

The building, which is 150 years old is a part of the local heritage says McCarron, and does deserve to be repaired. He hopes to provide an update within the next month.