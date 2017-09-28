Big Red Chair’ity Auction at Sobeys Helps various agencies including CACL Antigonish

The Executive Director of CACL Antigonish Jeff Teasdale says it’s a growing relationship with the Sobeys grocery store chain that’s transforming their social enterprise. This summer, CACL was one of five social enterprises that produced signature Canada-red oversized Adirondack chairs as part of Canada 150 celebrations and Sobeys’ 110th anniversary. The chairs were auctioned off, in what Sobeys called the “Big Red Chair’ity Auction”, raising more than 23-thousand dollars. Organizations benefiting from the auction included the five social enterprises, Special Olympics, community children’s organizations and local mental health centres.

Teasdale says this project has raised the awareness about CACL Antigonish.

Teasdale says its working with Sobeys on new products for their stores.