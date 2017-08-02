Black River Music Festival set to get underway this weekend

Â Atlantic Canada’s newest music festival kicks off this week, and the organizers are ready. The first ever Black River Music Festival starts Friday evening in Heatherton, and will feature talent from all around the Maritimes.

John and Judy MacDonald are two of the organizers for the event and say the grounds are all but setup for the festival. They expect to have the stage setup in the coming days, with some soundchecks planned for Thursday evening and tickets are still available:

The festival will featureÂ mainstays in the Maritime music scene like Matt Minglewood, J.P Cormier and McGinty, and new faces such as Jordan Musycsyn, Pretty Archie and The Lovelocks. The festival kicksoff Friday night at 5:00, 989 XFM Nothing but Hits proudly supports the Black River Music Festival.