Blade Mann-Dixon of Antigonish helps his new team, the Halifax Mooseheads in their quest for the Post-Season

The Halifax Mooseheads may finally have found some stability in their crease, all thanks to Antigonish native Blade Mann-Dixon. Early in the season, Halifax had no problem scoring goals with power forwards like Niko Hischer and Maxime Fortier.

Blade Mann-Dixon was acquired during the trade deadline over Christmas break and has proven to be a leader on the ice for the Herd as they head into the post season push.

Halifax’s Assistant Coach Jim Midgley says having a veteran prescence in the blue paint has been pivital over the last month for the Moosehead’s:

With around 20 games left in the regular season, the Moosehead`s are hoping to push up in the standings for a better playoff seed.