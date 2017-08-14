Bonvie inducted into a Sports Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania

Frankville, Antigonish County native Dennis Bonvie has been inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in Luzerne, Pennsylvania.  Bonvie was a

Dennis Bonvie

member of the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and was named to the team’s Hall of Fame in the 2013-2014 season.  Bonvie suited up for eight AHL and six NHL teams during his career.  He retired from professional hockey in 2008.  He’s now a scout for the NHL’s Boston Bruins.


