Bonvie inducted into a Sports Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania

Frankville, Antigonish County native Dennis Bonvie has been inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in Luzerne, Pennsylvania. Bonvie was a

member of the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and was named to the team’s Hall of Fame in the 2013-2014 season. Bonvie suited up for eight AHL and six NHL teams during his career. He retired from professional hockey in 2008. He’s now a scout for the NHL’s Boston Bruins.