Bradley Kennedy joins Crushers

Antigonish native Bradley Kennedy will finish his junior hockey career with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, with the added bonus of playing with his brother.

Kennedy, who had been traded late last week by the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads to the last place Moncton Wildcats, decided he wanted to play with a winner.

Crushers, who have held in Junior A rights since leaving major midget, sit in first place in the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s South Division.

Kennedy’s brother Mark is a defenceman with the Crushers.