Broad Cove Scottish Concert includes honouring Canadian Culture in Canada 150 and Buddy MacMaster Tribute
Posted at 10:51 am on July 27, 2017 | Filed Under: News
It’s one of the highlights of the summer in Inverness County. The 61st annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert is this weekend. It will be on Sunday starting at 3 p.m., and continuing until 9 that evening.
The chair of the event, Lois MacIsaac, says one of the highlights of the concert will include a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.
Among the performers are a women’s drumming group from the Waycobah First Nation , La Swing du Suete from Cheticamp, Nathan Rogers, and Newfoundland’s Fergus O’Byrne from Ryan’s Fancy and Jim Payne. Inverness County entertainer Ashley MacIsaac and Joey Beaton will also provide a tribute to Buddy MacMaster.