Broad Cove Scottish Concert includes honouring Canadian Culture in Canada 150 and Buddy MacMaster Tribute

It’s one of the highlights of the summer in Inverness County. The 61st annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert is this weekend. It will be on Sunday starting at 3 p.m., and continuing until 9 that evening.

The chair of the event, Lois MacIsaac, says one of the highlights of the concert will include a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Among the performers are a women’s drumming group from the Waycobah First Nation , La Swing du Suete from Cheticamp, Nathan Rogers, and Newfoundland’s Fergus O’Byrne from Ryan’s Fancy and Jim Payne. Inverness County entertainer Ashley MacIsaac and Joey Beaton will also provide a tribute to Buddy MacMaster.