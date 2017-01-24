Bujold, Kinney named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the week are in the sports of Hockey and Track and Field. Sarah Bujold was named the female athlete

of the week for women’s hockey. In Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over SMU, Sarah scored two goals including the game winner in overtime. She played well Sunday in the X-Women’s 4-3 overtime win over St. Thomas. Sarah currently leads the country in scoring with 28 points on the season including 17 goals and 11 assists.