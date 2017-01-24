Bujold, Kinney named St. FX Athletes of the Week
Posted at 10:28 am on January 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The St. FX Athletes of the week are in the sports of Hockey and Track and Field. Sarah Bujold was named the female athlete
of the week for women’s hockey. In Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over SMU, Sarah scored two goals including the game winner in overtime. She played well Sunday in the X-Women’s 4-3 overtime win over St. Thomas. Sarah currently leads the country in scoring with 28 points on the season including 17 goals and 11 assists.
Open on Saturday in the 60m dash. His time of 6.94 was a personal best and broke the existing StFX record (6.96) in the event as he placed first amongst a field of 24 sprinters. The time currently ranks him 6th overall in U SPORTS in the 60m dash.