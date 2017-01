Sarah Bujold of St. FX Women’s hockey has been named the AUS female athlete of the week. Sarah scored 2 goals in last

Wednesday’s overtime win, defeating number 3 ranked St. Mary’s. Sarah had two goals and an assist in that game, including the game winner. On Sunday, the X-Women came from behind to top the USports number 2 ranked team, St-Thomas, in double overtime. In that game, Sarah had six shots on goal.