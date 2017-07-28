Bumper to Bumper 300
July 28, 2017
The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will make its 11th annual stop at Riverside International Speedway August 19 for the Bumper to Bumper 300, and its only stop east of Quebec. See the cars and stars of Canada’s only national stock car racing series in this championship points event.
Tickets are now available starting!
Weekend Pass
- Stadium Seat, Reserved (all ages) – $55.00
- Adult, General Admission – $45.00
- Student (16-18), General Admission – $20.00
- Youth (8-15) – $15.00
- 7 & under – free (not available in advance)
Friday Only
- Adult, General Admission – $15.00
- Student (16-18) – $10.00
- Youth (8-15) – $$5.00
- 7 & under – free (not available in advance)
Saturday Only
- Adult, General Admission – $35.00
- Student (16-18) – $15.00
- Youth (8-15) – $10.00
- 7 & under – free (not available in advance)
HST is included in admission.
