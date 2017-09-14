Spoons University and Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS), in collaboration with the Antigonish Art Fair and Town and County present Burger Week, September 18 to 24th. Buy a burger from participating businesses and receive a card and sticker. Collect three and three and have your name entered to win a prize! Collect seven and your entered to win two prizes worth over $100 each! One dollar from each burger sold will benefit the Antigonish and St. F.X. Food Banks. Participating businesses include Gabrieau’s, Little Christos, Tall and Small, Townhouse, Brownstone, Maritime Inn, Dream Catchers, Justamere, Piper’s Pub, Pachamama, Waffle Bus, Mother Webb’s, The Inn and The Sub at StFX, Myer’s Tea Room, Michelle’s Food Truck, McDonald’s, A&W, Boston Pizza, Fernandos and Panizza! Proudly supported by 989 Nothing But Hits!