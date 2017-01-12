Bus Accident in Antigonish County
No injuries were reported in an incident involving a school bus in Antigonish County.
The RCMP say a bus backed up to turn around at the Ohio West and Ohio East
Road before 8 a.m. Thursday. RCMP say the bus hit a stop sign causing the back window to break.
A Strait Regional School Board spokesperson said the students on the bus
were checked by paramedics and continued to St. Andrew Junior School,
Antigonish Education Centre and Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High.
The school board will investigate the matter further.