Business, Arts groups and local municipalities come together to Develop Events Calendar

There is a new, comprehensive way to find out when community events are taking place through Antigonish Town and County. Local groups have decided to work together on a unified events calendar that highlights events happening throughout Antigonish.

Tricia Cameron is the Director of Recreation & Special Events for the Town of Antigonish. She says the Downtown Business Association, Culture Alive, The Antigonish Art Fair, St.FX and Town and County will all use the same community events page. Cameron says it seemed very sensible to work together as a group:

The site is continuing to be updated, and Cameron says more events will be added as the groups confirm dates for Spring and Summer events. A link to the new community events calendar can be found on http://www.visitantigonish.ca