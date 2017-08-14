Butcher wins Atlantic Cat 250

Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake, NS took his first checkered flag of the season Sunday night and his second consecutive Atlantic Cat 250 victory. Butcher takes home $15,150 for the win and another plaque on the coveted Scott Fraser Memorial Cup. Butcher took the lead early but was put to the rear on Lap 55 for an on track incident but battled back through the entire field to reclaim the lead on Lap 101. Shawn Turple of Enfield battled hard with Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine to finish runner-up in the 18th edition of the Atlantic Cat 250. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro, NS finished fourth with Greg Proude of Springvale, PEI following up his win at Oyster Bed Speedway with a fifth place finish at Scotia Speedworld.