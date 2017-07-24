CACL Antigonish records a number of Positives over the Past Year

It’s been another great year for CACL Antigonish. The organization celebrated its accomplishments with a barbecue on Friday. Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says a number of its participants are working in the community in supportive employment. Teasdale says it’s social enterprise businesses also had a successful year.

Teasdale says about 65 participants are at CACL now, including the summer contracts. About 40 to 45 participants are at the social enterprise daily, with a similar number working in local businesses. Teasdale says with more participants working in the community it’s a win-win, because it also allows CACL to support more people at its Kirk Street facility.