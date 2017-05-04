Campaign underway to get post-secondary students engaged in Nova Scotia Election



With the election right around the corner, the Vote Education Campaign is in full force hoping to educate students to vote for a party that puts their needs first.

Stemming from The Canadian Federation of Students, the campaign has five main focuses: financial barriers, sexual violence on campus, health care, protecting young workers and fixed elections.

Campaign chairperson, Charlotte Kiddell says she is disappointed with the time period of the election but has a plan in place to encourage students despite low numbers on campus for the summer.

To learn more about the Vote Education campaign, visit voteeducation.ca