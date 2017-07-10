Canada 150 Banner on Antigonish Street in Running For National Award

The Town of Antigonish is in the running for a new national honor. During the Highland Games Street Fair held yesterday, a Canada 150 banner was painted on Main Street after 2 months of planning by engineer, Ron Kent.

The final measurement of the banner was 150 feet long by 12 feet wide, putting it in the lead for largest Canada 150 banner country wide. The banner is larger than one that was produced in a Toronto courtyard, and another that was used as the finish line for the Ottawa Marathon.

If people would like to take a picture of the banner, be sure to do it soon, as it will wash away after our next rainfall. A picture of the nations biggest Canada 150 banner can be found on the 989 XFM Facebook page.