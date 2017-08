The Canada Games have come to an end, and for Team Nova Scotia, it was the third best medal count in the province’s history. In Winnipeg, Nova Scotia finished

with 49 medals; 13 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze. Among the medalists was Siobhan MacDonald of Mabou, a bronze in 2.4 metre para mix sailing.

The next Canada Games will be in 2019. Red Deer, Alberta will host the Winter Games.