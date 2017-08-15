Canadian Women 2-and-0 at Rugby World Cup; Four former X-Women with the Team

At the Women’s Rugby World Cup being held in Ireland, Canada continues to win, and have their toughest challenge scheduled for Thursday. In two games played so far, Canada has shutout the opposition, with a 98-0 win over Hong Kong, and 15-0 over Wales.

Magali Harvey, former St.FX Rugby standout has been dominant, recording 51 points in just 2 games. Thursday, Canada faces group A rival and world second ranked New Zealand. Team Canada also features X alumn; Tyson Beukeboom, Olivia DeMerchant, and Amanda Thornborough.