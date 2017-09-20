Cape Breton Canso MP reads statement in House of Commons honouring the late Allan J. MacEachen

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner paid tribute to the late Allan J. MacEachen in the House of Commons yesterday. MacEachen, a former local MP and cabinet minister died last week at the age of 96. Cuzner says MacEachen dedicated his life to the quality of citizenship both under the law and with opportunity. Cuzner added MacEachen used his peerless parliamentary skills to turn the dreams of a progressive few into a reality to benefit all.

Cuzner added he’s confident MacEachen is looking down on the Commons today, encouraging all to be better and do better for all Canadians